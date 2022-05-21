Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (REUTERS) - Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday (May 20), completing a major objective in a high stakes do-over test flight into orbit without astronauts aboard.

The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral US Space Force Base in Florida.

Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) and reached its intended preliminary orbit 31 minutes later despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.

Boeing said the two defective thrusters posed no risk to the rest of the spaceflight, which comes after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a programme designed to give Nasa another vehicle for sending its astronauts to and from orbit.

Docking with ISS took place at 8.28pm EDT (8.28am Saturday Singapore time) as the two vehicles flew 436km over the south Indian Ocean, according to commentators on a live Nasa webcast of the linkup.

Bumpy road back to orbit

Much was riding on the outcome, after an ill-fated first test flight in late 2019 nearly ended with the vehicle's loss following a software glitch that effectively foiled the spacecraft's ability to reach the space station.

Subsequent problems with Starliner's propulsion system, supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne, led Boeing to scrub a second attempt to launch the capsule last summer.

Starliner remained grounded for nine more months while the two companies sparred over what caused fuel valves to stick shut and which firm was responsible for fixing them, as Reuters reported last week.

Boeing said it ultimately resolved the issue with a temporary work-around and plans a redesign after this week's flight.

Besides seeking a cause of two failed thrusters shortly after Thursday's launch, Boeing said it was monitoring some unexpected behaviour detected with Starliner's thermal-control system, but that the capsule's temperatures remained stable.

"This is all part of the learning process for operating Starliner in orbit," Boeing's mission commentator Steve Siceloff said during the Nasa webcast.