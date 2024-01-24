Boeing to pause 737 production for quality stand down on Jan 25

The first stand down will occur at the Renton, Washington-area factory where the 737 is built. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Boeing will hold a quality stand down on Jan 25 at the Seattle-area location where it makes 737 aircraft, pausing production and delivery operations for a day, the company announced on Jan 23.

During the stand down, employees will attend quality workshops and “pause, evaluate what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and make recommendations for improvement,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Stan Deal.

The first stand down will occur at the Renton, Washington-area factory where the 737 is built. All other Boeing commercial production facilities and fabrication sites will have stand downs over the next few weeks, Boeing said.

Boeing announced it would hold sessions with workers on Jan 16 as part of a larger list of actions it is taking after the grounding of a portion of the 737 MAX 9 fleet earlier this month following a mid-air cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jet. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US regulator grounds Boeing Max 9 indefinitely, flights cancelled till Jan 16
Boeing’s 737 Max should probably be scrapped

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top