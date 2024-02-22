Boeing replaces 737 Max chief after January mid-air scare

NEW YORK - Boeing announced on Feb 21 that the head of its 737 Max programme is departing the aviation giant less than two months after a major safety incident temporarily grounded 171 planes.

Mr Ed Clark, an 18-year Boeing veteran is “leaving the programme”, Boeing Commercial Aviation (BCA) chief Stan Deal said in a memo released by the company. Ms Katie Ringgold has been named as his replacement.

The move comes after a 737 Max operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-flight blowout of an air panel on the fuselage on Jan 5, triggering an emergency landing with the plane left with a gaping hole in the cabin.

While there were no serious injuries, safety inspectors said the incident could have been catastrophic.

“Ed departs with my, and our, deepest gratitude for his many significant contributions over nearly 18 years of dedicated service to Boeing,” the memo said.

Mr Clark had ascended to the role in March 2021, shortly after a 20-month grounding of the Max programme following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

In her new post, Ms Ringgold’s responsibilities include management of the Renton factory where the Max is assembled, in the western US state of Washington.

The Jan 5 episode has led to enhanced scrutiny of Boeing by the Federal Aviation Administration regulatory body and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who plan hearings on the matter.

A preliminary investigation found that four bolts which help secure the panel were missing, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Feb 6, describing the probe as “ongoing”.

The FAA has said it is midway through its own six-week safety audit into Boeing. The agency in January 2023 also appointed a panel to undertake a “safety culture” review of Boeing that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Boeing’s response to the latest difficulty has included operational pauses at Renton and other sites to review safety and quality control procedures. It promised enhancements of efforts to bolster inspections of new planes prior to delivery.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has accepted responsibility for the incident and promised transparency.