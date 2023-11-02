Boeing investigating cyber incident it says hit parts business

WASHINGTON - Boeing, one of the world’s largest defence and space contractors, said on Wednesday it is investigating a cyber incident that impacted elements of its parts and distribution business and cooperating with a law enforcement probe into it.

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by Nov 2.

The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.

“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group in 2022, based on the number of victims it claimed on its data leak blog, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organisation’s system to lock it up and also steals sensitive data for extortion.

Boeing’s parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report.

“Global Services ensures (customers) have access to the world’s most robust supply chain and the flexibility, scale and purchasing power to operate efficiently,” the report says.

It’s unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Mr Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organisations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn’t guarantee that data won’t be leaked.

“Paying the ransom would simply elicit a pinky promise from LockBit that they will destroy whatever data they obtained,” Mr Callow said. “There would, however, be no way of knowing for sure that they actually had.”

The loss of military-related information would be “extremely problematic”, he added.

The CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Boeing statement. REUTERS