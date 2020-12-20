Boeing inappropriately coached pilots in 737 Max testing: Report

WASHINGTON • Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 Max crashes killed 346 people, according to a lengthy United States congressional report released on Friday.

The report from the Senate Commerce Committee's Republican staff raised questions about whether testing this year of a key safety system known as MCAS (manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system), which was tied to both crashes, was contrary to proper protocol.

The committee concluded that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing officials "had established a predetermined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time... It appears, in this instance, FAA and Boeing were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 Max tragedies".

The report cited a whistle-blower who alleged that Boeing officials encouraged test pilots to "remember, get right on that pickle switch" prior to the exercise that resulted in pilot reaction in approximately four seconds, while another pilot in a separate test reacted in approximately 16 seconds.

The account was corroborated during an FAA staff interview, the committee said.

Numerous reports have found that Boeing failed to adequately consider how pilots respond to cockpit emergencies in its development of the 737 Max.

Boeing said on Friday that it takes seriously the committee's findings and will continue to review the report in full.

The FAA said on Friday it was "carefully reviewing the document, which the committee acknowledges contains a number of unsubstantiated allegations".

The agency added it is "confident that the safety issues that played a role in the tragic (737 Max) accidents involving Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 have been addressed through the design changes required and independently approved by the FAA and its partners".

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Roger Wicker said the report "details a number of significant examples of lapses in aviation safety oversight and failed leadership in the FAA".

The committee also said "multiple independent whistle-blowers contacted the committee to allege FAA senior management was complicit in determining the 737 Max training certification level prior to any evaluation".

Boeing resisted requiring simulator training for pilots before operating the 737 Max, but reversed course in January.

The report also noted that Southwest Airlines was able to operate more than 150,000 flights, carrying 17.2 million passengers, without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed for the jets. The report said the flights put millions of passengers at potential risk.

Southwest said on Friday it was aware of the report and added that "we do not tolerate any relaxing of standards that govern ultimate safety across our operation".

Boeing faces an ongoing criminal probe into the 737 Max.

The committee said its review was constrained due to the continuing criminal investigation.

Last month, the FAA approved the 737 Max's return to service, and flights have resumed in Brazil. The first US 737 Max commercial flight with paying passengers is set for Dec 29.

The Senate committee last month unanimously passed a Bill to reform how FAA certifies new airplanes and to grant new protections for whistle-blowers, among other reforms, while the House of Representatives unanimously passed a similar Bill.

REUTERS