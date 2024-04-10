Boeing hit with whistleblower allegations, adding to safety concerns

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Boeing whistleblower’s claims that the company dismissed safety and quality concerns in the production of the planemaker’s 787 and 777 jets, an agency spokesperson said on April 9.

The planemaker has been grappling with a full-blown safety crisis that has undermined its reputation following a Jan 5 mid-air panel blowout on a 737 Max plane. It has undergone a management shake-up, US regulators have put curbs on its production, and deliveries fell by half in March.

Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour’s allegations stem from work on the company’s widebody 787 and 777 jets. He said he faced retaliation, such as threats and exclusion from meetings, after he identified engineering problems that affected the structural integrity of the jets, and claimed Boeing employed shortcuts to reduce bottlenecks during 787 assembly, his attorneys said.

Boeing halted deliveries of the 787 widebody jet for more than a year until August 2022 as the FAA investigated quality problems and manufacturing flaws.

In 2021, Boeing said some 787 airplanes had shims that were not the proper size and some aircraft had areas that did not meet skin-flatness specifications. A shim is a thin piece of material used to fill tiny gaps in a manufactured product.

In a statement, Boeing said it was fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner, adding that the claims “are inaccurate and do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft”.

Mr Salehpour observed shortcuts used by Boeing to reduce bottlenecks during the 787 assembly process that placed “excessive stress on major airplane joints, and embedded drilling debris between key joints on more than 1,000 planes,” his lawyers said.

He told reporters in a call later on April 9 that he saw problems with misalignment in the production of the 777 widebody jet which were remedied by using force.

“I literally saw people jumping on the pieces of the airplane to get them to align,” he said.

Boeing shares closed down nearly 2 per cent at US$178.12 on April 9 (S$239.50) after the FAA confirmed the investigation, which was first reported by the New York Times.

“Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component in aviation safety,” the FAA said. “We strongly encourage everyone in the aviation industry to share information. We thoroughly investigate all reports.”

An agency source said the FAA has met with the whistleblower.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said Mr Salehpour is a member who works at Boeing’s plant in Everett, Washington. The engineering union said it could not comment on Mr Salehpour’s specific concerns.