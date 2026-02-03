Straitstimes.com header logo

Boeing, GE analysing potential durability issue on 777X engines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The engine, GE9X, was certified by the US aviation safety regulator in 2020.

The engine, GE9X, was certified by the US aviation safety regulator in 2020.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Virginia - GE Aerospace said on Feb 2 it is analysing a potential durability issue with the GE9X engine that powers Boeing’s 777X.

Company officials cautioned that it was too early to draw conclusions about how significant the issue is.

The issue stems from a seal in the engine, Bloomberg News reported on Feb 2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg disclosed the matter last week during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call, saying the company still expects to begin deliveries in 2027.

The

777X is already six years behind schedule

, and Boeing has taken more than US$15 billion (S$19 billion) in charges on the program.

Boeing declined to comment on Feb 2.

The planemaker continues 777X flight testing. Yet so far in 2026, only two of the five test aircraft have flown, according to flight records on FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking website.

The engine, GE9X, was certified by the US aviation safety regulator in 2020.

The finding could require the seal to be redesigned and retrofitted during future maintenance overhauls, the Bloomberg report said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Boeing reports $7 billion loss on large hit from 777X aircraft delays
Cathay Pacific buys 14 planes in its first Boeing deal in more than a decade
See more on

Boeing

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Air safety

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.