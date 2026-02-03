Boeing, GE analysing potential durability issue on 777X engines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The engine, GE9X, was certified by the US aviation safety regulator in 2020.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Virginia - GE Aerospace said on Feb 2 it is analysing a potential durability issue with the GE9X engine that powers Boeing’s 777X.

Company officials cautioned that it was too early to draw conclusions about how significant the issue is.

The issue stems from a seal in the engine, Bloomberg News reported on Feb 2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg disclosed the matter last week during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call, saying the company still expects to begin deliveries in 2027.

The 777X is already six years behind schedule , and Boeing has taken more than US$15 billion (S$19 billion) in charges on the program.

Boeing declined to comment on Feb 2.

The planemaker continues 777X flight testing. Yet so far in 2026, only two of the five test aircraft have flown, according to flight records on FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking website.

The finding could require the seal to be redesigned and retrofitted during future maintenance overhauls, the Bloomberg report said. REUTERS