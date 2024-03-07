Boeing discloses names of 737 Max employees after transport safety board chair faults cooperation

WASHINGTON - Boeing on March 6 provided US regulators with the names of employees on its 737 Max door team after lawmakers and a federal safety official sharply criticised the planemaker’s failure to do so at a Senate hearing.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy had said earlier on March 6 that Boeing had failed to supply the employee names and some key records sought in the agency’s ongoing investigation into the Jan 5 Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 mid-air cabin door plug emergency.

Chair Homendy said at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing that investigators sought the names of the 25 people who work on door plugs at a Boeing facility in Renton, Washington, and had begun a week of interviews on March 3. “It is absurd that two months later we don’t have it,” she said.

Boeing said on March 6 that soon after the incident it had provided the NTSB with the names of some of its employees, including door specialists it believed would have relevant information.

After Chair Homendy’s comments on March 6, Boeing provided the employee list, a NTSB spokesperson said, saying the agency had received the names.

“We have now provided the full list of individuals on the 737 door team, in response to a recent request,” the planemaker said in a statement, adding, “if the door plug removal was undocumented there would be no documentation to share. We will continue to cooperate fully and transparently with the NTSB’s investigation.”

Before Boeing issued its statement on March 6, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell fired off a letter to the company’s CEO, Mr Dave Calhoun, telling him to give the NTSB those employee names within 48 hours. Senator Cantwell on March 6 reiterated she plans to call Calhoun to testify at a future hearing.

“It’s beyond disappointing,” Senator Cantwell said. “We have an entire economy that depends on people getting this right.”

Seeking more information

Chair Homendy said the NTSB had sought documentation related to opening and closing of the door plug and removal of key bolts that were missing and requested documentation related to the door plug “numerous times over the past few months.” She also said the NTSB has been unable to interview the manager of the door team who has been out on medical leave.

A spokesperson for Homendy said she stands by her testimony.

Separately, she told Reuters the NTSB plans to hold a multiple-day investigative hearing into the Max 9, likely in late summer, which will include testimony from staff at Boeing and fuselage manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems.

Chair Homendy confirmed that inspections of all other Max 9 planes in service found no other missing bolts.