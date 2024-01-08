Boeing CEO says Alaska Airlines mishap must be company's focus

WASHINGTON - Boeing’s response to an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan 5 where a 737 Max 9 suffered a door plug blowout out “is and must be the focus” of the company, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees on Jan 7.

“When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don’t happen again,” Mr Calhoun wrote.

The company plans to hold a company-wide webcast on safety on Jan 9 to address its response to the mishap. REUTERS