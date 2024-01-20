Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing in Miami

WASHINGTON - An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency return to Miami International Airport following an engine problem shortly after takeoff, the airline said – prompting another investigation into the aviation giant.

The plane, which was headed to Puerto Rico, landed safely late on Jan 18 “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure,” an Atlas Air spokesman told AFP in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

“The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA,” the spokesman said, adding that the airline would investigate the cause of the incident.

A post-flight inspection revealed a softball-size hole above the second engine, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a notice.