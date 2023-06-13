Body recovered from rubble of Philadelphia I-95 highway collapse

PHILADELPHIA - Human remains were recovered on Monday from a fallen overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as crews removed concrete debris from the site of a fiery weekend highway collapse that closed a stretch of one of the busiest traffic corridors along the US East Coast.

The section of I-95 was shut down in both directions after a tanker truck hauling petrol caught fire on Sunday, causing the concrete to buckle and collapse. Authorities have not said precisely how the fuel was ignited.

As excavation teams laboured to clear rubble from the site on Monday, a body was recovered from the wreckage and turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner for identification, state police said in a statement.

The truck driver, Mr Nathaniel Moody, had been unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath of the accident, local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported.

During the morning commute, local traffic reporters said bumper-to-bumper traffic was spotted near the collapse and along alternate routes, but it appeared that some motorists heeded the warnings to take public transportation or stay home.

“Things are obviously getting worse moving into the heart of rush hour,” KYW News Radio traffic reporter Justin Drabick said around 8am EST (8pm Singapore time Monday).

He noted that Mondays were typically a light traffic day. “Tomorrow is really going to be the true test.”

Workers and investigators spent the morning and early afternoon surveying the damage at the scene as an excavator clawed through the rubble and moved massive pieces of concrete where the section of highway once stood.

Officials said it would take several months to rebuild the segment of I-95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, running from Miami to the Canadian border in Maine.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government was working with the state of Pennsylvania to restore the highway.

“This is going to be a major disruption in that region,” Mr Buttigieg said. He did not specify a precise timetable for a fix but said “definitely not days. I mean, if it is weeks we’re not talking about a couple.”

The chief of the Federal Highway Administration plans to visit the site, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.