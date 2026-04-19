Blue Origin marks first landing of reused New Glenn rocket booster, ratcheting up SpaceX rivalry

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A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 19

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FLORIDA - Mr Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on April 19 said its New Glenn rocket booster touched down after its launch, marking its first landing of a reused booster.

The rocket lifted off at around 7.25am ET (7.25pm Singapore time) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the booster touchdown happened about 10 minutes later.

New Glenn carried AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite to low-Earth orbit in a flight that marks a pivotal step for the company.

The mission was key to demonstrating that New Glenn, a 29-storey heavy-lift rocket, has a reliable booster reuse capability and can compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket’s booster, dubbed Never Tell Me The Odds, previously flew on the NG-2 mission in November and was recovered, setting up this week’s milestone attempt.

The booster’s name is a nod to a Han Solo line in the film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Following a series of delays earlier this month, the mission comes amid a surge of activity in the space sector, including the successful NASA Artemis II lunar flyby that took humans further from Earth than any had travelled before.

Blue Origin had said in November that it would build a bigger, more powerful variant of its New Glenn rocket, called New Glenn 9x4.

AST satellite constellation

New Glenn is designed for the higher end of the commercial launch market with a 7m nose cone allowing it to carry bulkier payloads, including ​multiple satellites in a single mission.

AST ​SpaceMobile’s BlueBird ⁠7, carried into orbit on NG-3, is the second satellite in its next-generation Block 2 constellation. The satellite features what the company describes as the largest commercial communications array deployed in low-Earth orbit.

Designed to connect directly with smartphones, the ⁠satellite ​is part of an effort to build a space-based ​cellular broadband network, similar to Amazon’s Leo or SpaceX’s Starlink.

AST SpaceMobile is targeting a constellation of 45 to 60 ​such satellites by the end of 2026. REUTERS