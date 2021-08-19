Block TikTok, US senator urges after Beijing buys stake in unit of parent firm

WASHINGTON • Republican Senator Marco Rubio has urged President Joe Biden to block the short-form video app TikTok in the United States after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat.

"Beijing's aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the US needs to treat it that way," Mr Rubio said on Tuesday in a statement. "We must also establish a framework of standards that must be met before a high-risk, foreign-based app is allowed to operate on American telecommunications networks and devices."

The Commerce Department is conducting a Biden-ordered review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.

Corporate records show China's government took a stake and a board seat in a ByteDance entity this year - a move that raises questions over how much influence Beijing is planning to wield in a tech sector reeling under an onslaught of regulatory action.

The 1 per cent stake in Beijing ByteDance Technology, which holds some of the licences for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, as well as news aggregator Toutiao, was registered on April 30, according to corporate information app Tianyancha. It is held by Wangtou Zhongwen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities including a fund backed by China's main Internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, government shareholder data shows.

The stake does not give the Chinese government any holding in TikTok, a source familiar with the matter said. TikTok is not available in China.

While there is precedent for the Chinese government to hold shares in tech firms, the news comes amid a surge in antitrust probes and new rules for the industry, upending a previously laissez-faire approach by the authorities.

A ByteDance representative said Beijing ByteDance Technology "only relates to some of ByteDance's China-market video and information platforms, and holds some of the licences they require to operate under local law".

REUTERS