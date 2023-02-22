Massive snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights in US heartland

CHICAGO - A major winter storm battered the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with high winds and heavy snow on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of schools to close, grounding air travel and making road travel difficult - if not impossible - across the US regions.

More than 50 million Americans were under winter weather advisories on Wednesday morning as the storm moved across a wide swathe of the western and northern United States and into the East.

Up to 60cm of snow and winds of up to 97kmh an hour were expected in some spots during the day and into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The storm also pounded California and brought a mix of snow and sleet to the East, including New England, where forecasters warned motorists to beware slick roads.

Snow-covered roads also will make travel treacherous in the Upper Midwest, and ice-covered power lines and falling trees could cause power outages late on Wednesday and into Thursday, said Mr Frank Pereira, a forecaster with the weather service’s Weather Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland.

“Travel will be near-impossible,” he said.

Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. While the American East has experienced a relatively mild winter, the Northern Plains has experienced an extreme winter in terms of snowfall and temperatures, according to the weather service.

The storm hit California on Tuesday and was expected to continue through the end of the week.

Winter storm warnings remained in effect on Wednesday in the state capital, Sacramento, and some areas in Northern California and the mountains, with heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 64kmh. In Central California, the weather iced over roadways, the weather service reported.