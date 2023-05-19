Blinken to visit Papua New Guinea to sign defence, maritime agreements

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit comes after President Joe Biden had to cancel his trip. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Papua New Guinea on May 21-22, sign bilateral defence and maritime security agreements and meet with Pacific Islands Forum leaders, the State Department said on Thursday.

The trip comes after President Joe Biden pulled out of a planned visit.

An unfolding crisis over the US debt ceiling prompted Mr Biden on Tuesday to postpone a trip to Papua New Guinea.

The US is trying to counter-balance China’s rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region and the Biden visit was seen as part of that effort.

Mr Blinken “plans to discuss a range of issues with Pacific Islands leaders, including shared priorities such as tackling the climate crisis (and) advancing inclusive economic growth for the people of the Pacific Islands...”, the State Department said. REUTERS

