Blinken talks to Japanese, South Korean counterparts ahead of China trip

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasising the importance of “sustained... trilateral cooperation” ahead of his visit to China, the State Department said on Saturday.

The conversations also come as North Korea has stepped up missile launches in the past year, and Tokyo is also contending with growing pressure from Chinese vessels around islands contested with Beijing.

Mr Blinken on Friday reassured Foreign Minister Park Jin of the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to South Korea’s defence, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister condemned the DPRK’s continued unlawful ballistic missile launches and noted the need for the PRC to use its influence to encourage Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” he added, using acronyms for North Korea and China’s official names.

Mr Blinken repeated the “ironclad commitment” to defence to Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, and “condemned the DPRK’s continued unlawful ballistic missile launches into the Sea of Japan.”

The three countries issued a joint statement on Thursday to “condemn” North Korea’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles, shortly after Pyongyang warned of an “inevitable” response to ongoing US-South Korea joint military drills.

Last year, Tokyo unveiled a major defence overhaul, pledging to boost security spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and calling China the “greatest strategic challenge ever” for Japan.

The trilateral statement reflected the growing thaw between Japan and South Korea - a major foreign policy goal of President Joe Biden’s administration amid tensions in the region and China’s growing influence.

Mr Blinken also on Saturday told Mr Park, though not Mr Hayashi, of the US pledge to “responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship.”