Blinken heads to Europe as doubts grow on US leadership

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Europe on Feb 14 as he faces an uphill climb to quell doubts on US leadership, with Congress deadlocked on providing new aid to Ukraine and presidential contender Donald Trump lashing out at Nato allies.

Months before President Joe Biden stands for reelection, Mr Blinken will take part in the Munich Security Conference, alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, after first stopping on Feb 15 in Albania, a close US ally that has strongly backed Ukraine as it defends against Russia’s invasion.

The trip comes as Ukraine is beginning to feel the pinch from a lack of new US weapons and ammunition.

Trump – Mr Biden’s predecessor and likely Republican challenger to him in November – is pressuring his party not to seal a package in Congress to resume military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

The Senate on Feb 13 approved a US$95 billion (S$128 billion) package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan by a comfortable margin, but House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, has refused to put it to a vote in the lower chamber.

Trump during his four-year tenure voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned the US treaty commitment to defend Nato allies, saying it was unfair for the United States to pay so much.

At a campaign rally on Feb 10, Trump said he would even “encourage” the Russians “to do whatever the hell they want” if a Nato member does not “pay your bills,” a reference to defence spending.

Mr Biden denounced Trump’s remarks in a televised appearance from the White House on Feb 13, saying: “It’s dumb. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American.”

Trump has suggested that Russia will triumph and has sought to tie Ukraine aid to pressure on Mr Biden to crack down on migrants seeking to enter the United States, a signature issue for the Republican candidate.

Mr Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser, said the United States was increasingly hearing of Ukrainian troops “rationing, or even running out, of ammunition on the front lines as Russian forces continue to attack.”

“The stakes are getting higher,” Mr Sullivan told reporters on Feb 14.

“Our allies are watching this closely. Our adversaries are watching this closely.”

Growing alarm among allies

The Munich Security Conference each year brings together the world’s elite defence policymakers and is seen as a barometer on transatlantic relations.

“It’s very clear to me wherever I go, and when I speak to people, that people watching the US appear very nervous,” said Ms Comfort Ero, head of the International Crisis Group.

“I think the US is still seen as an influential player – both positively and negatively – internationally. But I think increasingly there’s alarm, there’s concern, there is uneasiness, about the uncertainty, the unpredictability, just the polarisation, the division,” she said.