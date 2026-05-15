Black cemetery in Florida vandalised, ‘Trump’ spray-painted on graves

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Family members of those buried at the Old Memphis Cemetery, a predominantly African-American cemetery in Palmetto, Florida, walking near a tomb with the word "Trump" spray-painted on it on May 14.

PALMETTO, Florida - Police in Florida are investigating vandalism at a historic, predominantly African American cemetery where 17 gravesites were damaged, with headstones knocked down and “Trump” and “DeSantis” spray-painted in red letters on tombs, referring to the US politicians.

Detectives believe the incident in Palmetto, a town around 50km south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, occurred within the past few weeks.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on May 12.

Mr Glenn Searls, 77, said on May 13 he felt “extreme anger” at the vandalism at the Old Memphis Cemetery, where members of his family, and others he knows, are buried.

“When you look and you see ‘DeSantis’ and ‘Trump’ spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it’s politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is,” Mr Searls said of damage to the cemetery, which was established in 1904 for black residents of Palmetto’s Memphis neighbourhood.

A vandalised grave at the Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto, Florida, on May 14. PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump has a history of sharing racist rhetoric and his administration has dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The vandalism has occurred in a polarised political climate ahead of the November midterm elections. Race has emerged as an issue as Republican-led southern states embark on a redistricting spree likely to strip black Democrats of their seats.

A grave at the Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto, Florida, on May 14, after the place was vandalised. PHOTO: REUTERS

“Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Edrena Love Freeman said on May 13 she checked on her father’s gravestone and found it had been moved.

“I just thought it was evil, it’s just not right,” said Ms Love Freeman, standing by the grave of her father, a World War II veteran who died in 1970. REUTERS