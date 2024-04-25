Bird flu in humans? Experts see little risk

PARIS - The discovery of traces of the bird flu virus in pasteurised cow milk in the United States sparked questions over whether the disease could spread to humans, but experts say there is little risk from food contamination.

US authorities said on April 23 that they had discovered traces of bird flu virus in the cow milk supply during the course of a large study, but the samples likely posed no health risk to humans.

What do we know?

An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has spread among dairy cattle herds throughout the United States and infected one human, who had mild symptoms, authorities said.

Though the H5N1 strain of HPAI has killed millions of poultry during the current wave, affected cows have not fallen severely sick.

The US Food and Drug Administration said that during the course of a national survey, it had discovered viral particles in “milk from affected animals, in the processing system, and on the shelves”.

But the samples were run through a quantitative polymerase chain reaction test, which is able to detect remnants of the pathogen’s genetic material – though the virus itself was inactivated by the heat of the pasteurisation process.

How did it happen?

The bird flu A/H5N1 strain first appeared in 1996 but since 2020 the number of contaminated bird populations has exploded, and a growing number of mammals have since been infected.

In March, both cows and goats joined the list, a surprise for experts because until now the animals had not been considered at risk of catching this type of virus.

“In the United States, a new H5N1 virus has intermingled with local viruses, and has the ability to multiply extremely rapidly in a cow’s udder,” said Dr Jean-Claude Manuguerra, director of the environment and infection risks department at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

But even though H5N1 has killed millions of poultry during the current wave, infected cows have not become seriously ill.

Pandemic risk?

Based on studies to date, most experts say that even if the bird flu virus spreads to a human, the chances of widespread contamination are slim.

“Is the fact that virus traces have been found in cow milk worrying? No, although the fact that another animal is susceptible to contamination by this virus is not good news,” said Dr Bruno Lina, a virologist at the Lyon hospital in southeast France.

“There’s a risk of random cases, in animals or humans. But we’re not seeing any major mutation of the virus that would lead to a greater pandemic risk than three or four months ago,” he said.