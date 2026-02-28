‘I saw nothing,’ Bill Clinton tells lawmakers investigating Epstein

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former US president Bill Clinton testified before a congressional panel on Feb 27.

CHAPPAQUA, New York - Bill Clinton told lawmakers on Feb 27 that he “saw nothing that gave me pause” when he spent time with Jeffrey Epstein, as the former president gave closed-door testimony about his relationship with the late sex offender.

In a prepared statement, Mr Clinton told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee that he would not have flown on the late financier’s plane if he had known about his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls, and would have reported him if he did.

“We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long,” Mr Clinton said.

Mr Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office and before Epstein’s 2008 conviction of soliciting prostitution from a minor. A tranche of millions of documents released by the Justice Department includes photos of Mr Clinton with women whose faces are redacted.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Mr Clinton said.

An undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein showing former US president Bill Clinton (centre) posing with Epstein (far right) and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell (second from right). PHOTO: REUTERS

His testimony follows that of his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who told the panel on Feb 26 that she did not remember ever meeting Epstein and had nothing to share about his sex crimes.

She said she was also asked about UFOs and a 2016-era conspiracy theory during the seven-hour session.

Former US president Bill Clinton (left) with Jeffrey Epstein in an image released by the Department of Justice in December 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

The panel’s Republican chairman, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, said he would ask the former president about the photos released by the Justice Department. The committee is also expected to quiz Mr Clinton about Epstein’s involvement with the couple’s charitable foundation.

Mr Comer said video of Mrs Hillary Clinton’s testimony could be released as soon as Feb 27.

Mr Comer repeatedly has said the Clintons are not accused of wrongdoing.

They agreed to testify near their main residence of Chappaqua, New York, after the House threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate. Some Democrats supported the move.

Both Clintons accuse Republicans of conducting a partisan exercise designed to protect Trump from scrutiny, noting that others in the inquiry were allowed to submit written statements rather than testify in person.

Democrats say the panel should also subpoena Mr Trump, whose name appears frequently in the Epstein-related files as well as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island. Mr Trump socialised extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s and says he broke off ties before Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Democrats are also accusing Mr Trump’s Justice Department of withholding records of a woman who accused Mr Trump of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. The Justice Department has said it is looking at the material in question and will publish it if appropriate.

The department has previously cautioned that the material it has released includes unfounded accusations and sensationalist claims about Mr Trump, and authorities have not accused him of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Mrs Hillary Clinton speaking to the media after testifying before the panel on Feb 26. PHOTO: AFP

“President Clinton’s presence here today under oath highlights the Donald Trump-sized gaping hole in chairman Comer’s investigation,” said Democratic Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking crimes. His death was ruled a suicide. REUTERS