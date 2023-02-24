Big freeze and summer-like heat: Wild weather hits the US

LOS ANGELES - Californians more used to flip flops and shorts were wrapping up warm on Thursday as a rare winter blizzard – the first in more than 30 years – loomed over Los Angeles, even as the US East Coast basked in summer-like temperatures.

Up to 2.1m of snow were expected to hit hills around LA, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, as it warned of “extremely dangerous mountain conditions”.

A blizzard warning, in effect from Friday morning, is the first one forecasters have raised in the area since 1989.

“We are still on track for our DANGEROUS winter storm. Expect blizzard conditions in the mountains with FEET of snowfall. A few inches of rain are expected in lower elevations. Be weather ready!” NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

While downtown Los Angeles was not expected to see any of the white stuff, there are plenty of mountains nearby.

On a clear day, the 3,068m Mount San Antonio and other peaks in the San Gabriel Mountains are visible, and their snow-capped tops should offer a pretty sight to city dwellers.

But for those trying to travel over mountain passes, it will be a different matter.

“Areas above the snowline will likely see a combination of strong winds and heavy snow,” the NWS in Hanford said.

“Travel will be difficult to near impossible during the passage of the cold front, especially over the mountain passes.”

In the Sierra, where storms in January left a voluminous snowpack, more was expected, along with plummeting temperatures.

“Bundle up because it will be cold and windy!” forecasters said.

“Wind chills will be dangerous at times in exposed areas of the high Sierra, plunging as low as -34 deg C.”