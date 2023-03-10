Biden's US$6.8 trillion budget challenges Republicans, raises taxes on rich

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden is travelling to the swing state of Pennsylvania on Thursday to unveil his federal budget plan laden with spending proposals and higher taxes on the wealthy, which will also form a blueprint for his expected 2024 re-election bid.

Speaking at a Philadelphia union hall, the Democratic president will highlight plans to cut the nation’s deficit by nearly US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) over 10 years by raising taxes on those earning more than US$400,000 a year and ending some corporate tax breaks enacted in 2017 under then president Donald Trump, reviving a key promise from the 2020 presidential campaign.

Overall, the budget will increase federal spending in the 2024 fiscal year to US$6.8 trillion from the US$6.2 trillion spent in 2022.

“My 2024 Budget is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America in a fiscally responsible way that leaves no one behind,” Mr Biden said an introduction accompanying the document.

Mr Biden’s proposal already faces stiff opposition from Republican lawmakers emboldened by winning control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, and large parts of it are unlikely ever to be enacted.

The plan, however, is a political statement that directly defies Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has threatened to block an increase in the US$31.4 trillion limit on federal borrowing unless Biden agrees to rein in federal spending.

Mr Biden proposes funding higher spending and narrowing the deficit by imposing a 25 per cent minimum tax on billionaires and doubling the capital gains tax from 20 per cent, the White House said.

He also wants to quadruple a 1 per cent stock buyback tax, picking a fight with many of the investors he would need to call on to finance any re-election campaign.

Political messaging aside, the Biden budget makes clear one thing – the ageing US population means that legally mandated spending on social programmes will continue to be a long-term drag.

The budget projects a growing national debt and more than US$1 trillion deficits every year over the next 10 years, even if Mr Biden gets his requests for higher taxes and cost-cutting measures.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the administration projects 1.5 per cent economic growth, unemployment at 4.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent consumer price inflation.

Republican pushback

“President Joe Biden’s budget is a reckless proposal doubling down on the same Far Left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis,” Mr McCarthy and other Republicans said in a statement. The budget contains “trillions in new taxes that families will pay directly or through higher costs,” they said.

Mr John Gimigliano, a senior tax executive at KPMG accounting firm, said while Mr Biden’s proposals had “little-to-no shot” at becoming law, they served an important political purpose.

“While the tax proposals that will be put forth by the administration later today are unlikely to get much traction in a divided Congress, it is the job of the president to reinforce the current administration’s view of the tax system for the American people and to keep these ideas alive in their minds as we head into the 2024 elections,” he said in a statement.