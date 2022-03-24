Biden's Russia cyber warning befuddles ill-prepared businesses

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A day after US President Joe Biden issued a stark warning that a Russian cyberattack "is coming", members of his administration hosted a three-hour call with about 13,000 people representing businesses, public agencies and other organisations to discuss the potential threat.

The conversation highlighted the struggle the Biden administration faces in safeguarding the country against a possible wave of state-sponsored hacking.

United States officials appealed for callers to lower the bar for reporting cyber threats, even down to anomalous phishing attempts.

But many businesses betrayed confusion about basic cybersecurity tools and incident reporting procedures, a recording of the call shows.

Other representatives said they wanted the administration to share more information.

Most US critical infrastructure - such things as telecommunications, energy and food production - is in private hands, and operating companies aren't yet compelled to share such information with the government; cybersecurity regulations tend to be patchy or nonexistent.

Participants on the call included representatives from big firms such as Barclays Plc and Yahoo, as well as smaller and mid-sized entities such as the Missoula Rural Fire District and UMass Memorial Health.

Several of the smaller participants indicated they only had limited finances and personnel to manage their own cybersecurity.

Joe Ford, IT manager at the Missoula Rural Fire District, said the call was hastily arranged by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, the night before.

He said he joined the call because he was worried Russian hacking activity could potentially target the communication networks of emergency services in his district.

"We get phishing attacks all the time," he said.

Another attendee, who asked to remain anonymous, said the government's gesture was well intentioned but the information exchange was worryingly basic.

One business official for a major financial services firm, who also requested anonymity, said he was frustrated at the lack of "actionable" information shared in public briefings earlier this week on the nature of the new threats.

"We are hunting ghosts, which means we are on high alert but not really seeing anything," the official told Bloomberg.

Two people who attended cybersecurity briefings devoted to the energy sector last week, held at government offices including the FBI's, said no new targets were identified and very little actionable intelligence was offered.