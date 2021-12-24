Biden's Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus, experts say

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Joe Biden's steps to backstop hospitals and distribute coronavirus test kits, however welcome, are too little too late to stem a surge of Omicron-related coronavirus cases over Christmas and New Year, health experts said.

A day after Mr Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits, Dr Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, praised his focus on testing, a "critical tool" that the US was "woefully" behind on.

"Unfortunately, it's late in coming and will be a small drop in the bucket compared to the tsunami of cases on the horizon."

The tests promised by the White House starting in January equate to just one or two per US resident. Households need far more to make daily decisions about exposure, Dr Rimoin said.

"We need those tests now," she said.

US testing is behind the curve because of a lack of skilled workers, a shortage of at-home tests and under-investment in recent months, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials, health providers and testmakers.

Mr Biden, a Democrat who took office in January, campaigned on a promise to take control of the pandemic, which his predecessor, Republican president Donald Trump, played down as hundreds of thousands died.

He has focused largely on persuading Americans to get vaccinated, amid pushback from many Republican leaders who reject vaccine and masking rules and an anti-vaccination movement fuelled by conspiracy theories on social media.

The US recently passed 800,000 deaths, the most in the world, and its vaccination rate lags behind most rich nations.

Mr Biden's latest measures, including new pop-up vaccination clinics run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and federal testing sites in the hot spot of New York City and elsewhere, were welcomed by health experts and local politicians.

Mr Biden said some 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics had been deployed to support hospitals. He stressed the unvaccinated carried the bulk of the burden of health risks.

'No, nothing's been good enough'

Asked about the tests shortage in an interview broadcast on ABC late on Wednesday (Dec 22), the President said, "No, nothing's been good enough," adding, "I wish I had thought about ordering" 500 million at-home tests "two months ago".

Vanity Fair reported on Thursday that the Biden administration in October rejected a plan by experts to ramp up testing ahead of the holidays. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration's track record on testing this week, noting that it had quadrupled the size of its testing programme in the last four months.

She added that Mr Biden's use of the Defence Production Act and US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in prior investments in at-home test kits helped ramp up production capacity to where it could even handle a 500 million kit order.