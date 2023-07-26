Biden's Israel dilemma: Few good options to counter Netanyahu's defiance over judicial Bill

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is in a political bind as he crafts a US response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defiantly pushing through the first part of a divisive judicial overhaul.

Despite Washington’s longtime status as Israel’s top ally and biggest weapons supplier, Mr Biden appears to have few good options.

Direct and sometimes pointed appeals from Mr Biden and senior aides failed to dissuade Mr Netanyahu and his religious-nationalist coalition from ramming through parliament on Monday new curbs on the Israeli Supreme Court that critics in the US and in mass street protests in Israel have called anti-democratic.

The White House, in a terse statement, called the Knesset vote “unfortunate” and urged work towards a broad consensus. But it offered no hint that Mr Netanyahu’s government could face practical consequences, exposing the limits of Mr Biden’s ability to rein in the long-serving right-wing leader.

Mr Biden, having professed his love for Israel during much of his decades-long political career, faces the challenge of pressuring Mr Netanyahu to avoid more weakening of the judiciary while keeping US-Israeli relations from derailing.

“Biden does not want an open fight with Israeli leaders. It’s too politically costly,” said Mr Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator under Democratic and Republican administrations. “So he’s stuck... with a difficult balancing act.”

Re-election bid looms in 2024

Weighing heavily on Mr Biden is the 2024 presidential election. He and fellow Democrats realise they can ill afford to give Republicans ammunition to paint them as anti-Israel, which could hurt him with independent voters and alienate some Jewish donors.

Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates have quickly accused Mr Biden of meddling in Israel’s domestic affairs. They are appealing in part to a large Christian evangelical following, one of Israel’s strongest US constituencies.

“This preoccupation of Democrats, which literally goes back decades, of trying to micromanage what’s happening in the domestic politics in Israel is wrongheaded,” former vice-president Mike Pence, a Republican presidential contender, said on the Hugh Hewitt Show before Monday’s vote.

At the same time, there are widening divisions over Israel within Mr Biden’s Democratic Party. A handful of Democratic lawmakers boycotted a speech to Congress last week by Israel’s largely ceremonial president, Mr Isaac Herzog, over his country’s treatment of Palestinians.

One main reason for Mr Biden’s limited leverage is that he has ruled out any response that would reduce the billions of dollars in annual US military aid to Israel, US officials said.

Mr Biden is also hamstrung by Washington’s own security needs, including helping to maintain Israel’s military edge against Iran. A threat by some Israeli military reservists opposed to the judicial overhaul to resist reporting for duty caught Washington’s attention because it raised questions about Israel’s future military readiness.

But Mr Biden may still have some lesser pressure points at his disposal.

One is the administration’s work on normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, something Mr Netanyahu has sought with little success.

“So will Biden be less committed (to that effort)? We don’t know,” said Mr David Makovsky, of the Washington Institute and a former senior US adviser on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations during the Obama administration.