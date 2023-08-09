Biden's carbon proposal is unworkable, US power sector warns

WASHINGTON - US power plant owners warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that its sweeping plan to slash carbon emissions from the electricity sector is unworkable, relying too heavily on costly technologies that aren’t yet proven at scale.

Top utility trade group the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) asked the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to scrap the proposed power plant standards, which hinge on the widespread commercial availability of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and low-emissions green hydrogen, adding the agency’s vision was “not legally or technically sound”.

“Electric companies are not confident that the new technologies EPA has designated to serve as the basis for proposed standards for new and existing fossil-based generation will satisfy performance and cost requirements on the timelines that EPA projects,” EEI said, in a public comment released on Tuesday on the agency’s deadline for feedback.

Resistance from the EEI and other energy-related groups poses a potentially big challenge to the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

Mr Biden has a goal to achieve net-zero emissions in the US power sector, the source of a quarter of the nation’s climate warming gases, by 2035.

That goal is a central part of Washington’s pledge to halve US greenhouse gas output by 2030 as part of an international agreement to fight global climate change.

Proposed in May, the EPA plan would for the first time limit how much carbon dioxide power plants can emit, after previous efforts were struck down in court.

The proposed limits for both new and existing power plants assume availability of CCS technology that can siphon the CO2 from a plant’s smokestack before it reaches the atmosphere, or the use of hydrogen as a fuel.

The agency said that last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which subsidises those technologies, makes them cost effective and viable.

Environmental groups Clean Air Task Force and Natural Resources Defence Council said the proposal “provides generous lead times for implementation and compliance and will not cause reliability problems if finalised.”