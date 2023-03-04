Biden's biopsy showed successful removal of common, treatable form of skin cancer

US President Joe Biden reacts to questions from journalists moments before departing from the South Lawn of the White House for Delaware, on March 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden’s February biopsy confirmed a skin lesion removed from his chest was a basal cell carcinoma - a common form of skin cancer - and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

Mr Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing health care, but the site of the biopsy has healed and no further treatment is needed, the White House physician added.

Last month, doctors declared Mr Biden, 80, healthy and “fit for duty” after a physical examination.

Dr O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

The site of the biopsy has healed well, he said.

“No further treatment is required,” Dr O’Connor said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden, 80, declared ‘fit for duty’ after physical exam
As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top