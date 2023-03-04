Biden's biopsy showed successful removal of common, treatable form of skin cancer

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden’s February biopsy confirmed a skin lesion removed from his chest was a basal cell carcinoma - a common form of skin cancer - and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

Mr Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing health care, but the site of the biopsy has healed and no further treatment is needed, the White House physician added.

Last month, doctors declared Mr Biden, 80, healthy and “fit for duty” after a physical examination.

Dr O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

The site of the biopsy has healed well, he said.

“No further treatment is required,” Dr O’Connor said. REUTERS