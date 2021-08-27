Biden's approval ratings dip as he faces backlash over Afghan withdrawal, attacks

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden's handling of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan has drawn rare bipartisan criticism, centring on how his administration was caught off-guard by the speed of the Taleban's takeover of Kabul and continues to downplay difficulties on the ground of evacuating Americans and Afghan allies.
On Thursday (Aug 26), Mr Biden faced what was likely his toughest day yet in the presidency, as two terror attacks near the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen - the first American troops killed in Afghanistan since February 2020.