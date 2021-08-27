Biden's approval ratings dip as he faces backlash over Afghan withdrawal, attacks

US President Joe Biden was left with a 47 per cent approval rate as of Aug 26.
US President Joe Biden was left with a 47 per cent approval rate as of Aug 26.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden's handling of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan has drawn rare bipartisan criticism, centring on how his administration was caught off-guard by the speed of the Taleban's takeover of Kabul and continues to downplay difficulties on the ground of evacuating Americans and Afghan allies.

On Thursday (Aug 26), Mr Biden faced what was likely his toughest day yet in the presidency, as two terror attacks near the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen - the first American troops killed in Afghanistan since February 2020.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 