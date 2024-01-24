Biden write-in campaign wins easily in New Hampshire, projection shows

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - US President Joe Biden won an unusual Democratic write-in vote in New Hampshire’s primary election on Jan 23, an important display of political strength, despite his name not being on the ballot.

Edison Research projected Mr Biden the winner over two Democrats whose names were actually on the ballot - US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The victory for the incumbent president was the end product of a fervent write-in campaign orchestrated by New Hampshire Democrats, who were troubled by the national party’s decision to send the state’s first-in-the-nation primary election to more diverse South Carolina.

At a watch party by organisers of the write-in campaign, some in the audience booed when the speakers noted that New Hampshire’s proud tradition of vetting Democratic candidates had been ended by the Democratic National Committee.

But the crowd cheered when it appeared Mr Biden was going to do well.

Mr Matt Wilhelm, a Democratic state representative, said the write-in campaign was “certainly unconventional”, but effective.

“Together we sent a clear message that we are going to fight for our democracy, we are going to fight for our fundamental freedoms and we are going to fight to re-elect Joe Biden in November,” he said.

Mr Biden had about 68 per cent of the vote with 40 per cent of the write-in counted, while Mr Phillips had about 20 per cent.

The 55-year Democrat had said in the days leading up to Election Day that he would continue his campaign. He has argued that Mr Biden is weak and unelectable and vulnerable to defeat by the likely Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

At the Phillips watch party in Manchester, Mr Phillips extended his congratulations to Mr Biden but said he won “by no means in a way that a strong incumbent president should”.

He also congratulated Trump for winning the Republican vote.

A statement from the Biden campaign made no mention of the write-in but looked ahead to the general election battle.

“While we work towards November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden,” the statement said.