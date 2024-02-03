Biden witnesses return of US soldiers killed in Jordan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Delaware - With US President Joe Biden bearing witness, the remains of three American soldiers killed in Jordan in an attack by an Iranian-made drone arrived in the United States on Feb 2.

The three Army Reserve soldiers killed on Jan 28 were Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

Biden joined families of those killed at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for what the US Air Force calls a “dignified transfer” of remains.

After meeting with family members privately, the president placed a hand over his heart as the flag-draped transfer cases were brought out of the plane one-by-one. He previously offered his condolences to the families in a phone call on Jan 30.

Mr Biden, wearing a long dark coat and a sombre expression, approached and bowed his head as a prayer was said for the fallen.

Working with solemn precision, a team of seven service members carried the cases from the open bay of the plane to a dark mortuary van, as the families and the presidential entourage watched.

First Lady Jill Biden joined the president along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The parents of Specialist Sanders, 23, shared a video of Mr Biden’s previous call with local media outlets.

“I know there is nothing anybody can say or do to ease the pain, I’ve been there,” Mr Biden said, recounting the deaths of his first wife, infant daughter and grown son, Beau.