Biden welcomes 'unwavering partner' Macron at White House

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House on Thursday to celebrate more than 200 years of US-French relations but simmering in the background was a dispute over new American subsidies for US-made products that has riled Europe.

Mr Biden is hosting Mr Macron at the first state visit since the US leader took office in early 2021. Mr Biden and his wife Jill greeted Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses and broad smiles

The two couples, who dined together informally on Wednesday, took part in a South Lawn ceremony that featured a military honour guard, a red-jacketed colonial band with the Fife and Drum Corps and national anthems.

“France is our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom’s cause,” Mr Biden said, welcoming “the enduring strength and vitality of the great friendship between France and the United States of America.”

Mr Macron said the two nations needed to become brothers in arms once again in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and partner to protect democracies on both sides of the ocean.

“Our new frontiers are there, and it is our shared responsibility to respond to this,” the French president said.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron planned to hold talks then conduct a joint news conference at 11.45am EST (12.45am on Friday, Singapore time). The Macrons arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017.

Mr Biden, 80, and Mr Macron, 44, have had many meetings at international gatherings but this will be the most amount of time they have spent together. A glittering state dinner was planned, with 200 Maine lobsters flown in for the occasion.

Among the gifts Mr Macron brought was a vinyl and CD version of the original soundtrack of Claude Lelouch’s 1966 film “Un Homme et une Femme,” the film the Bidens went to see on their first date, according to the Elysee Palace.

The two leaders dined together on Wednesday night at an Italian restaurant called Fiola Mare in the historic Georgetown area in a gesture of bonhomie.

Mr Macron is expected to raise French and European concerns about subsidies in Mr Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a US$430 billion (S$460 billion) Bill that offers massive subsidies for US-made products and is aimed at addressing the climate crisis.

European leaders say the legislative package signed by Mr Biden in August is unfair to non-American companies and would be a serious blow to their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.