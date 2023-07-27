Biden welcomes staunch US ally Meloni to talk China, Ukraine

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden was to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, celebrating a staunch Nato ally and setting aside any qualms about her far-right government.

The White House played down controversies over Ms Meloni’s domestic agenda, instead focusing on the roles Italy plays as a key member of the G-7 and Nato, especially when it comes to the Western push to support Ukraine’s war effort.

Mr Biden and Ms Meloni have a “good, productive relationship” and Mr Biden has “been looking forward to this visit quite a bit,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Kirby noted Italy’s place in the European Union and other Western groups, also noting strong US ties to the country through the presence of an estimated 18 million Italian-Americans.

Italy will take over the rotating presidency of the G-7 next year.

Mr Biden and Ms Meloni plan to discuss efforts to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, the global climate crisis, migration, and also the more prickly subject of China.

Ms Meloni has come under pressure to pull Italy out of China’s Belt and Road initiative – a trillion-dollar infrastructure investment scheme that Beijing has used to secure influence around the world, mostly in countries with economic difficulties.

Mr Kirby would not confirm that this would come up, saying only “they certainly will talk about shared concerns and perspectives and challenges with respect” to China.

Asked about Mr Biden’s view of the far-right in Italy, Mr Kirby said “the Italian people get to decide who their government is – it’s a democracy. The president respects that.” AFP

