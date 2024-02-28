Biden warns of 'dire' Ukraine fate in high-stakes White House talks

The showdown comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine desperately needs continued support from the West to defeat Russia’s invasion, and voiced hope the United States would approve the stalled package that includes US$60 billion (S$80 billion) of weapons and other aid.

Moscow is currently mounting heavy attacks on Ukrainian troops, who are struggling with an ammunition shortage as sceptical Republicans in the House of Representatives block aid.

Trump, Mr Biden’s likely rival in November’s presidential election, is pressuring his party to deny further Ukraine funding until the United States has addressed his own top campaign issue – a surge in illegal immigration at the US-Mexican border.

Many Republicans, though, are believed to want to back Ukraine’s fight.

“There is a strong bipartisan majority in the House standing ready to pass this Bill if it comes to the floor,” Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Mr Jake Sullivan, told CNN.

“And that decision rests on the shoulders of one person – and history is watching whether Speaker Johnson will put that Bill on the floor.”

‘Act now’

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, US lawmakers were overwhelmingly in favour of arming the pro-Western former Soviet republic, which denuclearised in the 1990s after gaining assurances from the West over its security.

The Senate has remained largely supportive and recently passed a package pairing the Ukraine funding with help for Israel’s military and for democratic Taiwan. But this then died in the House.

“Now is the time for action. Speaker Johnson cannot let politics or blind obeisance to Donald Trump get in the way,” Mr Schumer, who led a trip to western Ukraine last week, said in a letter to colleagues.