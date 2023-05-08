Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in US for lengthy delays

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden’s administration said on Monday that it is writing new rules aimed at requiring airlines to compensate passengers for significant flight delays or cancellations when the carriers are responsible.

It is the latest in a series of moves by the Biden administration to crack down on airlines and bolster passenger consumer protections for domestic US flights and international flights involving an American destination or origin.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

The US Department of Transportation did not specify how much cash it aims to require airlines to pay passengers for significant delays.

But it asked carriers in 2022 whether they would agree to pay at least US$100 (S$132) for delays of at least three hours caused by airlines.

Mr Biden plans to discuss the proposal at 1.45pm EDT (1.45am Singapore time Tuesday).

Still, it could take years to write and finalise rules, and some carriers privately question whether the department has the legal authority to mandate compensation for delays.

A July 2021 proposal to require airlines to refund consumers fees for baggage that is delayed, or on-board services like Wi-Fi that do not work, are still not finalised.

The Transportation Department said it plans to write regulations that will require airlines to cover expenses such as meals and hotels if carriers are responsible for stranding passengers.

Most carriers voluntarily committed last August to provide hotels or meals but resisted providing cash compensation for delays.

The Biden administration has objected to family seating fees, investigated 10 carriers for failing to provide refunds, pressed Southwest Airlines to do more after a holiday meltdown led to more than 16,000 flight cancellations, and proposed other new consumer protections.

The Transportation Department on Monday made clear on a government website that no US carriers have agreed to provide cash compensation for delayed or cancelled flights under carriers’ control.

The Biden administration has sparred with US airlines over who was to blame for hundreds of thousands of flight disruptions in 2022.

Airlines for America, a trade association representing Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and others, said US airlines “have no incentive to delay or cancel a flight and do everything in their control to ensure flights depart and arrive on time, but safety is always the top priority”.