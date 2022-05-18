Biden visits site of racist mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO (AFP) - President Joe Biden laid flowers and prayed on Tuesday (May 17) at the site of America's latest deadly mass shooting, warning that the white supremacist ideology motivating the alleged gunman is tearing the country's "soul" apart.

In the hastily organised trip to Buffalo, New York, Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, reprised the wearily familiar role for presidents of consoler-in-chief.

The first couple began by laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the neighbourhood supermarket where a white gunman allegedly murdered 10 African Americans on Saturday.

A strong breeze tugged at balloons and flowers piled under a tree while the Bidens paid their respects, the president making the sign of the cross before giving way to a delegation of elected officials laying their own bouquets.

Biden then went into private meetings with relatives of the victims and first responders, where the White House said he was offering "condolences and comfort to those affected by this tragedy."

Biden was later scheduled to deliver a speech that, like so many he has given, will urge Congress to overcome division on restricting firearms ownership, a constitutionally protected right that has led to there being more guns than people in the world's richest nation.

After decades of mass shootings in schools, nightclubs, movie theatres and churches, many Americans are numb to each new outrage, while presidents have repeatedly discovered their powerlessness to change laws in the face of a reluctant Congress.

In Saturday's rampage, the killer wielded an AR-15, a military style weapon which has been used repeatedly in mass shootings around the country while at the same time being one of the most popular rifles for legitimate gun enthusiasts.

Having long campaigned unsuccessfully to ban assault-style rifles, Biden will once more demand laws to "keep weapons of war off our streets," the White House official said.

He will also highlight the failure to keep firearms away from people with serious mental illness who are "a danger to themselves or others."

Racist ideology

The most acute portion of Biden's remarks could be about a deeper rooted threat to the nation - the racism and extremism that the 79-year-old Democrat cited as motivations for first coming out of retirement to take on then president Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In a preview of the speech, the White House official signalled strong wording from Biden, who will "call this despicable act for what it is: terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology that tears at the soul of our nation."

"He'll call on all Americans to give hate no safe harbour, and to reject the lies of racial animus that radicalise, divide us, and led to the act of racist violence we saw on Saturday," the official said.