Biden versus Trump: What is the difference between the two classified records cases?

WASHINGTON - US Attorney-General Merrick Garland has appointed two different special counsels to independently investigate the handling of classified records by Republican former President Donald Trump and his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden.

Mr Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, is investigating whether Mr Trump or his associates improperly retained classified records at his Florida estate after he left office in 2021 and then tried to obstruct a federal investigation.

Mr Garland tapped Trump-era former US Attorney Robert Hur for Maryland to investigate the removal and retention of classified records from Mr Biden’s time as vice-president, and the discovery of them at his home and one-time office at a think tank.

What are the similarities between the two cases?

Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden should have had any classified material in their possession. During a presidential transition period, the records from each administration are supposed to be turned over to the legal custody of the US National Archives.

It is unlawful to knowingly or willfully remove or retain classified material. Failure to properly store and secure classified material poses risks to national security if it should fall into the wrong hands.

Mr Biden has said he was surprised to learn he had classified information in his possession. Mr Trump has said on social media, without providing evidence, that he declassified the records, though his attorneys have declined to repeat that assertion in court filings.

The materials in question date back to when Mr Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice-president from 2009 to 2017, and when Mr Trump was president from 2017 to 2021.

How do the two cases differ?

Legal experts say there are stark contrasts between the two cases.

In Mr Trump’s case, the National Archives tried for more than a year after Mr Trump left office to retrieve all the records he retained, without success. When Mr Trump finally returned 15 boxes of documents in January 2022, Archives officials discovered they contained classified materials.

The matter was referred to the Justice Department, which issued a grand jury subpoena last May seeking the return of all classified records. Investigators then visited Mr Trump’s home, where his attorneys handed over more material and asserted there were no more documents on the premises.