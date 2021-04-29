Biden urges US police reform by anniversary of Floyd murder

In a photo taken on April 11, 2021, police officers clash with protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday (April 28) to pass sweeping reforms to United States policing by the May 25 anniversary of the killing of Mr George Floyd, who died under a white officer's knee last year.

"We need to work together to find a consensus. Let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's death," Mr Biden told US lawmakers during a joint session of Congress.

"Now is our opportunity to make real progress," he said, eight days after the Floyd trial ended with a murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

