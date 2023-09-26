Biden, Trump to woo union workers in Michigan as auto strikes grow

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will speak to striking auto workers in rare back-to-back events in Michigan this week, highlighting how important unions are to the 2024 presidential election, even though they represent a tiny fraction of US workers.

Mr Biden is joining striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members on a picket line in Wayne County, Michigan, on Tuesday, which labour historians say is the most support shown for striking workers by a sitting president in at least 100 years.

Republican rival Trump, the front-runner to be his party’s 2024 presidential candidate, will address hundreds of workers at a gathering at an auto supplier in a Detroit suburb on Wednesday. The supplier, Drake Enterprises, is a non-union manufacturer, according to a spokesman at the AFL-CIO.

Mr Biden said on Monday that the UAW gave up “an incredible amount” when the auto industry was struggling and the union “saved the automobile industry”, an apparent reference to a 2009 government bailout that included wage cuts.

“Now that the industry is roaring back, they should participate in the benefits,” he said.

UAW president Shawn Fain was expected to join Mr Biden at the picket line on Tuesday, said a source familiar with the matter. The union is not involved with Trump’s visit, and Mr Fain does not plan to attend that event, the source added.

To date, the UAW has declined to support either 2024 presidential candidate, making it the only major union not to back Mr Biden.

“We are a long way from the general election, but it sure feels like the general election,” said Mr Dave Urban, a Republican strategist who previously worked for Trump.

UAW workers in September began targeted strikes against General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis to seek wage rises to match CEO pay jumps, shorter work weeks and job security as the industry moves toward electric vehicles.

The White House is having discussions about ways to blunt any economic fallout from a full walkout.

Only 10.1 per cent of US workers were union members in 2022, but they have outsized political influence because the states where they are strong often swing from Democrat to Republican, and they have grassroots networks that are powerful.

Striking auto workers say they would like to see more support from elected officials as they push to get companies to share more of the profits.

“There definitely needs to be more of a light shined on the auto industry,” said Mr Brandon Cappelletty, 25, who was on a picket line in Toledo, Ohio, last week.

“The politicians need to back us a lot more.”

Rust Belt in the balance?

The auto industry and its labour movement are deeply intertwined with Michigan’s politics and that of other Mid-western US states.

Mr Biden has made support for unions a cornerstone of his economic policies.

As president, he has emphasised reinvestment in US manufacturing, union jobs and workers’ rights, even though he is struggling to impress voters with his economic stewardship as he campaigns for a second term.