Biden to visit wildfire-stricken Maui on Monday as wildfire toll tops 100

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to see firsthand the devastation from the deadliest US wildfire in over a century that has killed more than 100 people.

Mr Biden plans to meet with state and local leaders and discuss steps to aid in the recovery effort, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday announcing the trip.

“The president continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Governor Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final toll from last week’s inferno, which levelled the historic town of Lahaina, would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to anticipate a number that could be two or three times its present level of 106.

The White House has faced pressure over whether Mr Biden would travel to Maui since this weekend when he was asked about the rising death toll while vacationing at the beach in Delaware.