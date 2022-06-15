Biden to unveil plan for next pandemic while seeking $123 billion in funds

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The Biden administration, applying lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, will soon unveil a new defence strategy against biological threats that puts the White House at the centre of any future US response.

A senior administration official, speaking under the condition of anonymity as the strategy has not yet been released, said that the government has paid close attention to research which suggests there is a 50/50 chance of another Covid-like pandemic - or one that is more deadly - over the next 25 years.

The Biden plan is the result of more than a year of work by United States national security and public health experts to improve the nation's framework for preparedness, response and recovery.

As soon as this month, the administration is expected to release a National Biodefence Strategy that will outline its approach to biothreats that could impact humans, animals, environments and crops, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan, along with US$88.2 billion (S$122.9 billion) in funding the president is seeking, would shift how the government handles pandemic preparedness by more clearly describing responsibilities, goals and deadlines - an attempt to avoid the confusion and agency infighting that plagued the US pandemic response.

"The bottom line is that we know what it takes to prevent and essentially take outbreaks off the table as a threat to society," said Dr Andrew Hebbeler, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy's principal assistant director for health and life science, who has been involved in developing the strategy.

"This is probably the most focused plan to date that aims to do that," he said.

But people familiar with the new strategy have concerns that the lengthy, jargon-filled document would not strengthen US biodefence unless the government invests tens of billions of dollars to back its ideas.

The new National Biodefence Strategy builds on Mr Biden's previously released American Pandemic Preparedness Plan and his request in the 2023 budget for US$88.2 billion in mandatory funding for biodefence purposes, which, if approved by Congress, would be made available over five years.

The ideas communicated in those documents will be the backbone of the forthcoming report, according to the people.

From Mr Bill Clinton to Mr Biden, the five most recent US presidents have all weighed in on how to prepare for health crises caused by infectious disease and biowarfare. The past two decades have spurred many documents that outline steps to take in the wake of a deadly pathogen: invest in vaccines and treatments, develop tests, build tools to detect and predict its spread, deploy personal protective equipment.

Yet when Covid-19 hit, the US government was woefully unprepared and slow to respond.

One of the key problems that this new report is trying to address is the lack of clear leadership that hindered a quick response in the earliest days of the pandemic.

The Biden administration's plan builds on the first iteration of the National Biodefence Strategy, which was released by the Donald Trump administration in September 2018.

That document outlined goals such as raising awareness about biological threats, being prepared, preventing outbreaks and establishing plans for societal and economic recovery in the wake of an incident.