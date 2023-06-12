Biden to undergo root canal at White House

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will undergo a dental root canal at the White House on Monday, his doctor said, prompting officials to abruptly shuffle the president’s planned schedule.

Biden’s physician Kevin C. O’Connor said in a statement that the president – at 80 the oldest person ever in the office – was “experiencing further discomfort” from a partially treated premolar tooth in his lower right jaw.

The White House press office said Biden will “undergo a root canal this morning at the White House.”

Although the doctor’s letter did not indicate any danger to the health of Biden, the procedure appeared to be unplanned, because the president canceled a scheduled appearance at an event celebrating university athletes less than an hour before it started.

It remained unclear whether a scheduled meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later would go ahead.

Biden’s health is under minute scrutiny as he runs for a second term in 2024. He would be 86 by the time he left office if he wins re-election. AFP

