Covid-19

Biden to tighten border controls

Passengers check-in for a flight at the Air France and KLM counter at Los Angeles International Airport amid increased Covid-19 travel restrictions, on Jan 25, 2021.
Passengers check-in for a flight at the Air France and KLM counter at Los Angeles International Airport amid increased Covid-19 travel restrictions, on Jan 25, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

President Joe Biden plans to ban travel by non-citizens into the United States from South Africa because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, and also aims to re-impose a Covid-19 travel ban on those coming from Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe.

