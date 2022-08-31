Biden to slam GOP as democracy threat in prime-time speech

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech tomorrow in Philadelphia assailing Republicans for what he regards as their threats to US rights and freedoms, seeking to buoy his own party's prospects in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Mr Biden will speak about the continued "battle for the soul of the nation", according to a White House official, reviving a theme from his successful 2020 campaign against his predecessor Donald Trump.

He will deliver his remarks from Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, a storied backdrop that is home to the Liberty Bell and was the site of the signing of the US Constitution.

The President will warn that the country's core values, including democracy itself, are at stake, the White House official said, previewing the speech on condition of anonymity.

He will emphasise that it is his Democratic Party fighting to preserve American rights, freedoms and democracy, the official said.

Mr Biden has recently escalated his critiques of "extreme Maga Republicans", using the acronym for Mr Trump's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase.

He has pointed to Republican efforts to ban or heavily restrict abortion access after the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark decision that the Constitution did not confer the right to have an abortion.

Mr Biden also pointed to laws passed in GOP-led states following the 2020 election that restricted access to the ballot, in answer to Mr Trump's false claims that Mr Biden's victory was fraudulent.

Mr Biden's upcoming speech comes as he escalates his mid-term campaigning on the heels of a series of summer policy moves - including breakthroughs on a pair of major Bills in Congress and a move to cancel some student debt.

The president's approval rating has rebounded, jumping to 44 per cent in August from a low of 38 per cent the month before, polling from Gallup found.

He continues to face headwinds from soaring inflation and the threat of a recession as the Federal Reserve tries to quell price growth.

Mr Biden has sharpened attacks on Republicans in a bid to reframe the mid-term elections, which are historically punishing for first-term presidents.