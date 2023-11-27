Biden to skip COP climate meeting in Dubai, says US official

Mr Joe Biden has attended both of the COP summits since his 2021 inauguration. PHOTO: NYTIMES
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will not attend a gathering of world leaders focused on climate change in Dubai this week, a US official said on Nov 26.

Reuters reported in October that Mr Biden was unlikely to be at the United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28, which begins on Nov 30, as he balances demands of a Middle East war and a presidential campaign expected to heat up in January.

The President’s schedule for Nov 30 released by the White House shows him hosting a bilateral meeting with President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of the Republic of Angola and attending the National Tree Lighting.

Dozens of countries plan to push for the world’s first deal to phase out CO2-emitting coal, oil and gas at the Dubai meeting.

Mr Biden has attended both of the COP summits since his 2021 inauguration. REUTERS

