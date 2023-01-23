Biden to name Jeff Zients as chief of staff, says Washington Post

Mr Zients (above) served as an economic adviser to former president Barack Obama’s administration, in which Mr Biden served as vice-president. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will name as his chief of staff Jeff Zients, a former White House pandemic policy coordinator, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing four people familiar with the decision.

Mr Ron Klain, Mr Biden’s current chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Mr Zients had served as the White House Covid-19 coordinator from the start of the Biden administration in early 2021 through April of last year.

He was credited with overseeing and implementing Mr Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated, but also faced criticism that the administration did not do enough early on to boost testing capacity.

Mr Zients served as an economic adviser to former president Barack Obama’s administration, in which Mr Biden served as vice-president.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report that Mr Zients was tipped for the job. REUTERS

