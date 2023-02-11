Biden to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary with Poland trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) visiting Mr Biden at the White House, in December 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will mark this month’s anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a visit to Nato ally Poland, the White House said on Friday.

Biden will travel Feb 20-22, meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and also members of the Bucharest Nine, a group of Nato members in eastern Europe, said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

He will “discuss our bilateral cooperation as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster Nato’s deterrence,” she said.

Mr Biden will give a speech to mark the Feb 24 “one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy,” she said.

Mr Biden’s trip will coincide with a state of the nation address in Moscow by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 21.

Poland is the main hub for refugees and the funnelling in of Western military aid, much of it coming from the United States.

However, Mr Biden is considered unlikely to visit neighbouring Ukraine, due to security concerns.

Numerous European leaders have visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Mr Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, made a surprise visit in May 2022 to western Ukraine. AFP

More On This Topic
Russia strikes Ukrainian power grid and advances in the east after Zelensky’s Europe tour
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine, says PM

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top