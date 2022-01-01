Biden to hold weekend call with Ukraine leader after Putin talks

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky will speak by phone on Sunday (Jan 2), both sides confirmed, after the US leader warned Russia's Vladimir Putin of a tough response to any invasion of the eastern European country.

During the call, Biden will "reaffirm US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region," a White House official said on Friday (Dec 31).

Zelensky tweeted: "Look forward to talking again with @POTUS this Sunday to coordinate our steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe."

Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening former Soviet territory Ukraine with a new invasion.

Some 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the border of the country, where Putin already seized the Crimea region in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war which erupted that same year in the east.

Moscow describes the troop presence as protection against the expansion of Nato, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Friday with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg; afterwards, Blinken urged Russia to "engage meaningfully" with upcoming talks on the tense standoff between Moscow and Western-backed Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that Nato was "united" and "prepared for dialogue."

The latest diplomatic push came one day after Biden on Thursday warned Putin against invading Ukraine, while the Kremlin leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a "colossal mistake."

After a 50-minute phone call - their second in just over three weeks - both presidents indicated support for further diplomacy.

Putin was "pleased" overall with the talks, foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters.

A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the tone "was serious and substantive."

But there was no disguising the depth of disagreement - or the dangerously high stakes on the fringes of eastern Europe - ahead of in-person negotiations between high-ranking Russian and US officials on Jan 10.