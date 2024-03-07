Biden to give high-stakes address as Trump rematch looms

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden faces one of the most critical moments of his political career on March 8 with a State of the Union speech aimed at convincing sceptical voters that he – at 81 years old – is still fit to beat Donald Trump in November’s election.

Most years the annual address to Congress is a largely ceremonial affair, but in 2024 the stakes are enormous as Mr Biden seeks to overcome growing doubts about his age, the US economy and wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Millions of Americans will also be tuning in to the primetime spectacle to see not just what the oldest president in US history says but how he says it, with Republican Trump, 77, continually mocking Mr Biden’s health and mental acuity.

Set for 9pm (10am on March 8 in Singapore), the speech is expected to trumpet achievements on infrastructure, drug prices and student debt, with Mr Biden saying on March 7 that he had done “more over three years than most presidents have in eight”.

“You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families,” Mr Biden wrote on X. “I’ll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead.”

Trump and Mr Biden nailed down a repeat of the 2020 election with their sweeping wins in this week’s “Super Tuesday” primaries – but it is a rematch that polls show many US voters do not actually want.

Mr Biden is set to paint the election as an existential clash, warning that US democracy and its global standing would be at risk if Trump makes a sensational comeback to the White House.

Scandal-plagued and facing multiple criminal indictments – including for trying to overturn his loss four years ago – Trump has again appeared to defy the laws of political gravity thanks to his base of working-class, white voters.

‘Stumbling’

But while Mr Biden trails Trump in recent polls, he hopes his State of the Union speech will remind Americans why they voted for him four years ago and why they should give him a second term.

For three days over the weekend, Mr Biden huddled with aides at the Camp David retreat crafting the speech, and he plans to “continue to fine tune” it on March 7, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Mr Biden was already well prepared for a repeat of the heckling in 2023 by hardline Trump allies during his State of the Union speech, the White House added, but that is not the only risk.

Observers will also be on the lookout for signs of frailty after Mr Biden suffered a series of trips and verbal slips in recent years.

“For every president, whether or not Biden, stumbling in some way, not necessarily physically, but over their words, that can often have an impact overshadowing what the president is saying,” Ms Sarada Peri, a former speechwriter for former president Barack Obama, said.