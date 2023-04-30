Biden to get roasted at White House journalists' dinner

WASHINGTON - Washington’s political and media elites observe their annual truce – of a few hours – Saturday at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, where President Joe Biden will find himself the butt of jokes and hit back with his own.

The ritual is a landmark on the US capital’s social calendar and once again takes place in the Hilton Hotel where Ronald Reagan was shot and nearly killed by John Hinckley Jr. in 1981, as he left from delivering a speech to trade unions.

The dinner institution had started to wither – first boycotted by Donald Trump, then shut down for Covid-19 altogether.

Even last year, strict Covid testing, frequent use of masks and a diminished attendance resulted in a relatively low-key affair.

Saturday’s event, said White House Correspondents Association President Tamara Keith, is “completely sold out.”

Keith, a correspondent for NPR radio, said hundreds of people had been turned away after tickets ran out.

“It’s post-Covid. People last year were pretty nervous about going into a ballroom with 2,600 people in it, and this year, they are climbing over each other to get there,” she told The Hill.

Among those extra guests is Vice President Kamala Harris, joining 80-year-old Biden on stage in the same week that they declared their 2024 re-election bid.

Having both the president and vice president in attendance will restore a tradition last observed in 2016, the final dinner before Trump entered the White House.

Hollywood figures, Washington politicians of all stripes and representatives of every media organization imaginable will cram inside Saturday.

As in previous years, a prominent comedian will perform, this time Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.