Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine booster shot as additional doses roll out

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve for a Covid-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday (Sept 27), hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first.

In getting the booster, Biden dismissed criticism that the United States should distribute more vaccines worldwide before allowing boosters at home.

“We are going to do our part,” the 78-year-old leader said.

Mr Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against the virus. The event was scheduled for 1pm (1am Singapore time on Tuesday).

American health authorities have recommended boosters for three categories of people: those 65 and older, those 18-64 with an underlying medical condition such as diabetes or obesity, and those who are especially exposed to the virus because of their work or where they live.

About 60 million people in the United States are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, Mr Biden said last week.

Mr Biden received his first Pfizer dose last December and a second in January, when he was still president-elect.

He said people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could get booster shots once studies have been completed and he expected that all Americans would be eligible "in the near term."

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that data on Moderna and J&J boosters would be evaluated "in the coming weeks."

Mr Biden had wanted to launch a mass campaign of Pfizer and Moderna booster shots this week for all Americans.

But the move was put on hold by the US health authorities, dividing medical experts and triggering confusion about booster policy.

The CDC on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 because of their jobs.